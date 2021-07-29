Hawkeye Aims for November Release on Disney+

Hawkeye, it’s time to let the women take over. Thank you! Photo: Marvel

It may be called Hawkeye, but it’s almost time for Jeremy Renner to move over, buddy! Marvel, through an exclusive first look with EW, announced that their latest Disney+ series Hawkeye will debut later this year on November 24, just in time for the holidays. The announcement even came with our first official look at Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, complete with a bow and arrow in tow. In an interview with EW, Renner describes the 22-year-old Bishop as “a big Hawkeye fan” and “wonderfully annoying and equally charming.” We just love her already.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Comic fans will recognize Bishop as part of the Young Avengers and from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s fantastic solo run of Hawkeye comics. Other than that, details are fairly scant. It’s Marvel. What else would you expect? But if Black Widow’s post-credit scene was any indication, we’ll also most likely be seeing Florence Pugh reprise her role as Yelena in Hawkeye as she hunts Renner’s Clint Barton down. Good for her! Now give us the Florence Pugh–Hailee Steinfeld team-up we deserve.