Meek Mill and Travis Scott Got Into a Fight at a Hamptons White Party

Travis Scott, Meek Mill. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Shutterstock

Watch the shoes! Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and their respective entourages got into an altercation at a Hamptons White Party this weekend, presumably scuffing several innocent white sneakers in the process. The rappers had a confrontation outside the party, thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, but were pulled apart before it escalated. According to “Page Six,” Mill can be heard yelling in footage as Scott — the only one who showed up wearing black — walks away from the party. Sources say it’s unclear what set them off and the rappers have no previous issues, though Meek Mill is no stranger to a parking lot … business meeting. The over-the-top, star-studded party was also attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Alex Rodriguez (his ex J.Lo also spent the holiday in the area), Jon Bon Jovi, Quavo, Kid Cudi, Tinashe, Lil Baby, and more. City Girl JT posted a video of her man Lil Uzi Vert break-dancing and in the background, James Harden is tickling Meek Mill. According to social-media footage, several musicians performed while others took the night off. Notice how there’s no photos of Beyoncé? The queen knows white parties were made to get messy.

Lil Uzi Vert killed that shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/02wASkkJIV — SplashyStackssTV (@Splashystackss) July 5, 2021