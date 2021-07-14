Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making an Animated Show for Netflix

Photo: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry continue to grow a media empire on which the sun never sets. The latest Netflix-Sussex collab will be an animated show with the working title of Pearl. According to “Page Six,” it will follow a young girl named Pearl and draw inspiration from various women in history. Meghan came up with the idea, saying in a statement, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

The couple’s first show for Netflix will be Heart of Invictus, a docuseries about the sports competition Harry founded for wounded, injured, or sick members of the armed forces. The next Invictus Games is set for 2022, and the series will follow a group of competitors as they work toward the event. Both series are being made by Archwell Productions, the multimedia production company run by the couple.

Meghan will serve as an EP on Pearl, along with Sherlock Gnomes producer (and Elton John’s husband) David Furnish. No release date has been set.