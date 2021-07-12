Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria Trailer Is Here and Full of Buzz

That buzz you’re hearing? It’s for Memoria, the English-language debut of Thai auteur Apichatpong Weerasethakul, which released its trailer ahead of a July 15 Cannes premiere. The film stars Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman traveling through Colombia who starts randomly hearing a staticky noise: “like a rumble, from the core of the earth,” she explains in the trailer. The mysterious drama is one of the most anticipated films on the Croisette, premiering in competition more than a decade after Weerasethakul won the 2010 Palme d’Or for Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives. It will also cap off a busy Cannes for Swinton, who had two more films premiere at the festival: Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II, in the Directors’ Fortnight, and Wes Anderson’s starry The French Dispatch, also competing for the Palme d’Or.

