Merengue Legend Johnny Ventura Has Died

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

John Ventura, El Caballo Negro, legend of merengue, has died. He was 81. According to Billboard, Ventura suffered a sudden heart attack and was pronounced dead at Santiago’s Clínica Unión Medica del Norte in Santiago. Ventura was a prolific singer, songwriter, bandleader, and arranger of merengue. His band, The Combo Show, added visual flair and new instrumentations to the genre. Songs of his like “Patacon Pisao” and “¿Pitaste?” are now staples. After success in the States, Ventura became mayor of Santo Domingo from 1998 to 2002. This changed his nickname from El Caballo Negro to El Caballo Mayor.

Ventura tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2020 and was hospitalized. He recovered from the disease and reported negative test results in April of that year. Shortly before his death, Ventura posted an Instagram video of his dancing with a fan, captioned “I miss the human warmth of my audience. Let’s continue to protect ourselves to return to normality soon.”