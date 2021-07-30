Mickey Guyton Releases Huge New Single ‘Remember Her Name’

Mickey Guyton isn’t going anywhere — and don’t you forget. The country singer-songwriter released new single “Remember Her Name,” the title track off her upcoming, long-fought debut album. It’s a huge, inspirational anthem anchored by Guyton’s commanding voice. “‘Remember Her Name’ is a song for anyone who has ever felt less than, forgotten, or up against impossible obstacles,” Guyton said in a press release. “I hope this song is a reminder of the importance of self-worth and the power of persistence and perseverance.” “Remember Her Name” is Guyton’s first solo release of the year, following her 2020 EP Bridges. Her album, out September 24, will also include previously released songs “Black Like Me,” “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” “Rosé,” and “Better Than You Left Me,” along with Guyton’s cover of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy,” which she released as an Amazon Music Original in February.

