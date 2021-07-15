Oh, you thought The Grand Tour’s Lochdown episode was the only very British trailer Amazon was going to drop today? That’s cute. Put on your rom-com goggles and behold the schmaltz from Modern Love’s second season, which most prominently features Kit Harington and Tobias Menzies in different stories across the pond inspired by the New York Times column. Harington’s character meets a cute girl (Lucy Boynton) on a train journey, and they fancy each other so much that they don’t exchange numbers and arrange “to meet on the train again two weeks from now” to prove their connection, Island of Sodor style. Menzies’s character, in a parallel episode, is just having the time of his life sleeping with his ex-wife again. Good for him! Modern Love’s eight-episode season will premiere on August 13.

