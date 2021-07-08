Mr. Corman Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Strikes Back on TV

After sitting back from his Hollywood career and hitting record for a bit, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is hitting play. The erstwhile star of (500) Days of Summer has returned to that whole “earnest musical straight dude melancholy” space with Mr. Corman, a new Apple TV+ series that he created, directed, and, of course, stars in. In it, he plays a fifth-grade teacher in the San Fernando Valley with dreams of a music career that didn’t pan out. He’s got an ex-fiancée (Apple TV repertorial player Juno Temple), a goofy roommate (Arturo Castro), and, of course, his own electric keyboard. “Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings,” Apple TV+ grandly describes the series in the release, “rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.” Mr. Corman premieres August 6 on Apple TV+, you aging failures.

