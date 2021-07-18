Photo: Jersey Films

Another Netflix production has shut down in England due to a positive COVID test. According to Deadline, production on the musical version of Matilda could be halted for as long as ten days. News of this outbreak broke days after Bridgerton season-two production was shut down indefinitely due to two positive COVID tests. The U.K. is facing a third wave of the coronavirus with over 50,000 positive tests a day.

The Matilda movie musical is set to star Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. It is an adaptation of the West End/Broadway musical, based on the book by Roald Dahl. A 1996, non-singing, non-dancing version was directed by Danny DeVito and starred Mara Wilson as the telekinetic tot. The musical version (barring further delays) is slated to premiere December 2, 2022.