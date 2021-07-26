Photo: Warner Bros.

Netflix is in the process of developing a “live-action” Pokémon series based on the trading-card game, video games, and anime series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson has already started staffing a writers’ room for the project, and … sorry, we can’t play this charade. They obviously don’t mean “live-action.” They most likely mean “partially CGI animated.” Like Detective Pikachu, the adorable 2019 film that was actually shot on real film. Just come out and say what you mean. If this series were really live-action, they’d be dressing up dog actors as all the different Pokémon. Or better yet, they’d use the art of puppetry, as they did for the early-2000s stage show Pokémon Live! that toured the United States from September 2000 to January 2001. You know, the one starring Andrew Rannells in a muscle suit as the villainous James of Team Rocket?

Andrew Rannells was in Pokemon the musical bye pic.twitter.com/ahC6dcZECL — izzy whomair (@izzyhumair) February 21, 2016

Pokémon GO back to the drawing board and come up with a real live-action Pokémon adventure starring puppets and/or a real dog dressed like Pikachu. And call us when Netflix does a live-action adaptation of this: