Don’t have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up here.
This Month’s Highlight
Bill and Ted Face the Music
The third entry of the Bill & Ted series didn’t quite have its victorious finale in theaters like some may have hoped (instead it was dropped on VOD during the coronavirus pandemic), so a good amount of people still probably haven’t quite checked it out yet. But now that Bill & Ted Face the Music is hitting streamers, you might as well give it a watch. It’s got Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves back as Bill and Ted — but this time, they have to write the one perfect song to save the world. Easy, right? Right??
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — July 2021
Available July 1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
Bitter Harvest
Blue Sky
Caveman
Cinema Paradiso
Cliffhanger
Congo
Death Valley Rnagers
Down To You
Forces Of Nature
Foxfire
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Gorp
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Jack Reacher
Kiss The Girls
Love Story
Robocop: Seasons 1-3
Soldier Boyz
Something’s Gotta Give
Stonewall
Taffin
The Adventures of Hercules
The Chumscrubber
The Lone Gun
The Natural
The Queen
The Terminator
Timeline
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Available July 2
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Available July 3
PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage
Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
The 2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man presented by Rogue
Available July 7
Big Brother Live Feeds with exclusive footage
Love Island Live Feeds and exclusive content
Bubble Guppies: Season 4
Henry Danger: Season 5
The Noggins: Season 1
Science Saves the Day: Season 1
Word Play: Season 1
Available July 10
BIG3 Basketball
Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage
Available July 11
Formula-E Racing
Available July 14
The Loud House: Season 4
The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII
Crash of the Concorde
The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage!
Survival of the Snow Leopard
Available July 16
Start of Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol Season
Available July 17
BIG3 Basketball
Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series
LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Invitational
Available July 18
BIG3 Basketball
Available July 21
Nella the Princess Knight: Season 2
LEGO City Adventures: Season 1
LEGO Jurassic World: Season 1
Show-Me-Bot: Season 1
Mystery of the Ice Age Giants
Available July 22
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Available July 24
BIG3 Basketball
PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage
Available July 25
Formula-E Racing
Available July 28
Drunk History México: Seasons 1-3
Splash TV: Seasons 1-2
Available July 29
Behind the Music
Available July 31
BIG3 Basketball
More From This Series
- The 50 Best Movies on Paramount+
- 12 Hollywood Insiders Reveal Who’s Really Winning the Streaming Wars
- You Have a Week Left to Get a Free Month of Paramount+