Bill and Ted Face Paramount+. Photo: Warner Bros.

This Month’s Highlight

Bill and Ted Face the Music

The third entry of the Bill & Ted series didn’t quite have its victorious finale in theaters like some may have hoped (instead it was dropped on VOD during the coronavirus pandemic), so a good amount of people still probably haven’t quite checked it out yet. But now that Bill & Ted Face the Music is hitting streamers, you might as well give it a watch. It’s got Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves back as Bill and Ted — but this time, they have to write the one perfect song to save the world. Easy, right? Right??

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — July 2021

Available July 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

Bitter Harvest

Blue Sky

Caveman

Cinema Paradiso

Cliffhanger

Congo

Death Valley Rnagers

Down To You

Forces Of Nature

Foxfire

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Gorp

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Jack Reacher

Kiss The Girls

Love Story

Robocop: Seasons 1-3

Soldier Boyz

Something’s Gotta Give

Stonewall

Taffin

The Adventures of Hercules

The Chumscrubber

The Lone Gun

The Natural

The Queen

The Terminator

Timeline

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Available July 2

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Available July 3

PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage

Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series

The 2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man presented by Rogue

Available July 7

Big Brother Live Feeds with exclusive footage

Love Island Live Feeds and exclusive content

Bubble Guppies: Season 4

Henry Danger: Season 5

The Noggins: Season 1

Science Saves the Day: Season 1

Word Play: Season 1

Available July 10

BIG3 Basketball

Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series

PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage

Available July 11

Formula-E Racing

Available July 14

The Loud House: Season 4

The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII

Crash of the Concorde

The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage!

Survival of the Snow Leopard

Available July 16

Start of Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol Season

Available July 17

BIG3 Basketball

Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series

LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Invitational

Available July 18

BIG3 Basketball

Available July 21

Nella the Princess Knight: Season 2

LEGO City Adventures: Season 1

LEGO Jurassic World: Season 1

Show-Me-Bot: Season 1

Mystery of the Ice Age Giants

Available July 22

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Available July 24

BIG3 Basketball

PGA TOUR Weekend Coverage

Available July 25

Formula-E Racing

Available July 28

Drunk History México: Seasons 1-3

Splash TV: Seasons 1-2

Available July 29

Behind the Music

Available July 31

BIG3 Basketball