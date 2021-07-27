Man, the New York City Homecoming Concert Is a Hot One

Photo: L. Busacca/WireImage

You know what also feels like seven inches from the midday sun? The upcoming New York City Homecoming Concert, which is confirmed to be taking place on Saturday, August 21 in Central Park. Local Italian man Bill de Blasio announced the news during a Tuesday press conference, promising “the the most epic concert in Central Park history” for attendees, who must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to attend. In addition to two perfect men (Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon) headlining the concert, the following performers will join them for the festivities: Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, Journey, the Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, the New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith, and Rob Thomas. We would’ve been fine with “Smooth” on repeat for three hours, but the promise of Hot Fuss karaoke classics and a “Copacabana” medley? That’s also fine.