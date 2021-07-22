Nick Jonas Fractures Rib During Bike Crash

Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nick Jonas says he’s “recovering” from a fractured rib and bruised tailbone he suffered after crashing a BMX bike while filming NBC’s Olympics Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The Voice coach was racing his brothers, Kevin and Joe, on an extreme track before the singer lost control of his bike while coming around the curve. “Something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But again, I feel good, surprisingly, all things considered. I was back in my Voice chair right away, kind of said, ‘Listen, I’m not going to let this slow me down.’” The trio has been training with professional athletes for the special, and have competed against each other in sports like gymnastics, track, and, well, biking. NBC’s Olympics Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers is available to watch on NBC.com or on Peacock.