Nicki Minaj wants to host the RHOP reunion, and apparently, she plans to “get into some thangz” if the hosting gig comes to fruition. The “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation between her and “Joe Publicist” (presumably Republic Records’ Joseph Carozza), where he reveals that Andy Cohen would give up his spot if the Queen Barb was onboard to host. Minaj responded by saying she wants to do it, then took to Instagram to tell the Barbz to binge-watch all the episodes, and that her questions will be well-thought-out. She also told everyone to stop prodding her about the album and just let her have her moment.

Who tf is ready #RHOP pic.twitter.com/gGtoABW9xY — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 30, 2021