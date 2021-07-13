Night Court Star Charlie Robinson Dead at 75

Photo: Maury Phillips/FilmMagic

Charlie Robinson, the actor known for playing court clerk Mac on Night Court over eight seasons, died on July 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robinson was 75 and died due to cardiac arrest from metastatic adenocarcinoma, a representative told the outlet. Robinson starred in various films and TV series for nearly decade, including The Black Gestapo and Lou Grant, before being cast in the NBC comedy Buffalo Bill. Night Court aired in the same slot after Buffalo Bill’s two-season run, and Robinson replaced Karen Austin’s clerk Lana after the first season. He stayed with the series for the rest of its run, from 1984-92, and directed three episodes. Robinson has also appeared in television series including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Home Improvement, House, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, Key and Peele, and This Is Us.

Robinson was also an accomplished theater actor, having starred in productions of Fences, The Whipping Man, and most recently the James Tyler play Some Old Black Man, across from The Wire’s Wendell Pierce last year. On Twitter, Pierce paid tribute to their “special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play.” “We created a friendship in 27 days that only happens with a shared vision,” Pierce continued. “In that short time he became mentor to me as I questioned if my best days had passed. By example he showed hope.”

It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime. Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship. A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play. We had a mission. pic.twitter.com/hztMWY4J1W — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 13, 2021