Awkwafina Is Still a Hot Mess in Season 2 of Nora From Queens

Awkwafina is back in Queens for season two of her Comedy Central series, Nora From Queens. Based on the comedian’s upbringing in the New York City borough, this season will “hit different” as she experiences new struggles and emotions, like working in a CBD store and possibly being proposed to. Season two will see some new guest stars, including Margaret Cho (All-American Girl), Alan Kim (Minari) and Ross Butler (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), among many others. Nora From Queens will premiere on Comedy Central on August 18 at 10 p.m. local time.

