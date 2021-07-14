Twitter Loves Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Look, and So Do We

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following the news of Olivia Rodrigo’s scheduled visit to the nation’s capital to promote vaccine awareness to her fellow Gen-Zers, the day has finally arrived and the memes have started to fly. The “drivers license” singer sported a vintage baby-pink-and-black plaid Chanel skirt-suit with black crew socks and white platform heels, a getup many were quick to compare to that of Jackie Kennedy, Cher Horowitz, and Ariana Grande in her “Positions” video. Naturally, people on Twitter cracked some jokes about the odd pop-culture moment.

Olivia Rodrigo at the White House pic.twitter.com/RNWWX94jXq — Vulture (@vulture) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo could be the president but joe biden could never write favorite crime — kyra (@traitorvinyI) July 14, 2021

“And in conclusion, may I please remind you that it does not say ‘RSVP’ on the Statue of Liberty?” pic.twitter.com/aHgZZ4Lvlr — Alyssa Vingan (@alyssavingan) July 14, 2021

“How the fuck are ya!”-Biden to Olivia Rodrigo — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) July 14, 2021

Meet the new White House press secretary Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/9K88KiydxZ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 14, 2021

But many praised her look and accompanying speech.

olivia rodrigo in vintage chanel from s/s 1995 pic.twitter.com/WYecLGU0Cv — ❦ (@saintdoII) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo entering the white house to tell ppl to get vaccinated in her jackie kennedy outfit is a little thing that made me happy today pic.twitter.com/pXHoDLWH4l — matt (@mattxiv) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo looks stunning at the White House to meet with President Biden and Dr. Fauci for promotion of the vaccine among young people. pic.twitter.com/vgPtm1HXXv — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo’s speech at the White house 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8eGMH0Qteu — Olivia Rodrigo Updates (@LivUpdatesDaily) July 14, 2021