Twitter Loves Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Look, and So Do We

Following the news of Olivia Rodrigo’s scheduled visit to the nation’s capital to promote vaccine awareness to her fellow Gen-Zers, the day has finally arrived and the memes have started to fly. The “drivers license” singer sported a vintage baby-pink-and-black plaid Chanel skirt-suit with black crew socks and white platform heels, a getup many were quick to compare to that of Jackie Kennedy, Cher Horowitz, and Ariana Grande in her “Positions” video. Naturally, people on Twitter cracked some jokes about the odd pop-culture moment.
But many praised her look and accompanying speech.