Oak elevators! Hidden bookcases! A $2,000 monthly maintenance fee! So goes the enchanted Upper West Side lives of the characters Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short portray in Only Murders in the Building, until, well, some murders actually happen in their building. Unfortunate.

In the official trailer for the Hulu comedy series, the unlikely trio becomes fixated with a murder of a douchey businessman just a few floors away, with more and more suspects emerging from their Dakota-esque apartments with what seem like … motives? Red herrings? Valid annoyances that their neighbors keep bothering them for clues? It’s hard to tell. Regardless, “musical superstar” Sting might even be a suspect, even if Selena’s character thinks he’s from U2. The series will premiere on Hulu on August 31, although the other Upper West Side classic, Oh, Hello, is streaming now.

