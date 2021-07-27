Paris Hilton Reportedly Pregnant With an Heir of Her Own

Photo: Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup/Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup

Paris Hilton’s puppies are about to become big siblings. Page Six reports the reality star is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. In January, the 40-year-old heiress shared that she was pursuing IVF treatment on the podcast Trend Reporter. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said. “Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.” It tracks that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s mom is the friend to go to for all sorts of procreation tips. Just gonna need these old friends to recreate that photo of them and a random baby in Sydney, Australia. Sorry, baby Hilton constantly getting memed does indeed get passed down in the inheritance. The Kardashian-West kids will teach them! Hilton and her venture capitalist fiancé got engaged in February on a private island after dating for more than a year. Congratulations to the new parents. Expect a “Stop being poor” onesie in the mail, from us, with love.