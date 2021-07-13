A Giant Red Panda Is a Metaphor for Anxiety in New Pixar Film Turning Red

After securing an Oscar for her heartwarming short film, Bao, in 2018 and becoming the first woman to direct a Pixar short while doing so, Chinese Canadian director Domee Shi is helming an all-new original feature film called Turning Red. Pixar released a teaser trailer for the movie, which follows Canadian 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) who, when excited, turns into a giant red panda. Sandra Oh plays her overprotective mother, Ming, and from the teaser it is evident that Mei’s patience will be tested in more ways than one by her mother and the growing pains that come with being a teenager. Turning Red is set to release March 11, 2022.