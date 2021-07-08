Rapper Pooh Shiesty Held Without Bond in Federal Robbery Case

Pooh Shiesty. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Pooh Shiesty will be held without bond while awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in shooting two men “during a street purchase of marijuana and high-end sneakers,” a Miami federal court judge decided Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Tennessee native, legal name Lontrell D. Williams, faces charges for an October 9, 2020, incident. Federal prosecutors allege that Williams and two others — Bobby Brown, 21, and Jayden Darosa, 20 — drove to the Landon Hotel, located in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, around 1:50 p.m. that day to buy pot and expensive sneakers from two other men.

Williams was driving a green McLaren with Brown in the passenger’s seat, while Darosa drove a black Mercedes-Maybach. Williams had rented this McLaren from one of his alleged victims, identified in court papers as “Victim 1,” and “was hoping to negotiate an extension of his vehicle rental as part of this transaction,” a criminal complaint against the trio alleges.

During the deal, Williams and Brown allegedly “brandished firearms and shot both victims”; Brown hit Victim 1 in the hip, and Williams struck Victim 2 “in the buttocks.” The two victims drove to an urgent-care clinic, and they were later taken to a hospital, the criminal complaint claims.

After the shooting, Williams, Brown, and Darosa allegedly drove away, taking the shoes and pot with them. They did not pay for these items, court documents maintain. The pot-and-sneaker dealers survived, prosecutors said.

Authorities pieced together the alleged chain of events by reviewing surveillance video and social media. As Williams drove off, a Louis Vuitton bag fell out of the McLaren’s driver’s seat, video shows.

Cops found $40,912 in the bag. Days before the robbery, the rapper posted pics on his Instagram showing “several long rifles and a plethora of $100.00 bills.” Authorities said that a serial number on one of the bills shown on Instagram matched the serial number on a bill in the Louis Vuitton bag.

Authorities also noted that there are “tagged” pics of Williams posing alongside a green McLaren “like the one from the video surveillance.” At the hospital, Victim 1 told authorities that he was “certain” Williams was driving the McLaren, saying he had several prior encounters with the rapper, including when he rented the vehicle from him.

Williams, Brown, and Darosa are each charged with one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in relation to this alleged robbery, prosecutors said. (The Hobbs Act is a law against robbery that affects “interstate or foreign commerce.” Court documents state that the shoe-sale business involves the “shipment of products in interstate commerce,” hence the Hobbs Act.)

The criminal complaint also mentions a May 30, 2021, incident involving Williams at King of Diamonds, a Miami strip club, where Williams received the rest of his payment in cash after performing. A person in the crowd “slapped his hand,” which made Williams drop the money, according to the complaint.

Williams allegedly then brought out a “black semi-automatic pistol” from his waistband and started waving it around to keep clubgoers from taking his money. When club security saw him with the gun, they tried escorting him out. Williams allegedly fired one shot, hitting a security guard in the ankle, and then fled, the criminal complaint states.

Williams, who had been nominated for the BET Awards’ Best New Artist honor this year and earned a spot among the coveted 2021 XXL Freshman class, also faces state-level charges, including counts relating to the alleged strip-club shooting. He is currently signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, having gone viral with 2020’s “Back in Blood,” featuring Chicago star Lil Durk, and again this year with fellow XXL Freshman Coi Leray’s “Big Purr (Prrdd).”

The lawyers listed for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.