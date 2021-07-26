Pop Smoke Earns Second Posthumous No. 1 Album With Faith

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pop Smoke’s legacy is only growing. The late rapper earned his second posthumous No. 1 album, with Faith topping the Billboard 200. The set, helmed by the rapper’s managers Steven Victor and Rico Beats, follows Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album that topped the charts when it came out in July 2020 and went on to become one of the best-selling albums of that year. (Pop Smoke’s mixtape Meet the Woo 2, his last living release, peaked at No. 7 in February 2020.) Pop Smoke is one of five rappers with posthumous No. 1s; with Faith as his second, he only sits behind the Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac, who each have three. Unlike Shoot for the Stars, though, Faith hit No. 1 almost exclusively from streaming, with 83,000 of its 88,000 units coming from streaming — thanks in part to its stacked guest list, including features from Kanye West, Pusha-T, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Future, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, and others. Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, John Mayer’s ’80s cosplay album Sob Rock debuts at No. 2, becoming his tenth top-ten album, not to mention fifth to peak at No. 2. Long live the woo … and sad dad rock.