Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa’s ‘Demeanor’ Video Gives Bridgerton Realness

Well, here’s one rapper Dua Lipa is still excited to be working with. The pop performer stars in the video for her Pop Smoke collaboration “Demeanor,” off the late Brooklyn drill star’s second posthumous album Faith. Despite the smooth, club-ready feel of the song, the video takes us back in time to a debauched full-costume party that gives major Bridgerton vibes. It’s complete with powdered wigs, frilly ruffs, and even a Pop Smoke appearance via a medieval tableau, but it’s Lipa who steals the show when she crashes the party in a shimmering dress. Call that “je ne sais quoi” energy. The video arrives days after Faith debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making Pop Smoke one of just a few rappers to chart multiple posthumous albums at No. 1.