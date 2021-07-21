Lesbians Get the Reality-TV Treatment With Tampa Baes

Not one pair of Birks? Photo: Amazon

Finally, Florida gays get the representation Congress won’t give to them. Amazon Prime Video’s latest “docuseries” follows a group of lesbian gal pals in Tampa Bay’s “It” crowd. The eight-episode series sees them navigating life and love in the “ever-growing gay hotspot on the Florida shoreline.” “Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends — and sometimes more than friends — is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels,” a release from Amazon Studios reads. Set to release this fall, each of the women will face pivotal decisions in their personal and professional lives. Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins, and Mack McKenzie are in the cast, which is already facing criticism for a lack of gender and racial diversity. “Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space,” showrunner Melissa Bidwell said in a statement. “The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with — they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another.”