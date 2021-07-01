Photo: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

What tell-all interview that accelerated the toppling of the British monarchy? As one tiny drop of cool rain in this hellish week of news, estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William appeared together on Thursday at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. NBC News reports the ceremony served as the second time the brothers have publicly attended a royal engagement since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, demoted themselves from senior members of the royal family in January 2020, a decision that reportedly left the brothers barely on speaking terms. The bronze statue of Diana is located in the gardens of the princess’s former home in London’s Kensington Palace, which was described as one of her favorite places. “We remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a joint statement. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.” Meanwhile, in America …