God Save the Queen After She Finds Out About Prince Harry’s Tell-all Memoir

Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, cementing his status at the Johnny Rotten of the British royal family, will be releasing a memoir in “late 2022” about his life tethered to the crown. Random House confirmed the news Monday on its social-media accounts, with our Sussex cutie saying in a statement, “I’m writing this not as the prince but as the man I have become.” In a series of tweets, the publisher promised that the memoir will be an “intimate and heartfelt” look into all parts of Harry’s life, both personal and professional; presumably nothing will be off-limits when it comes to discussing stepping down as a senior member of the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, or the tabloid-driven life that plagued his younger years. Random House describes the memoir as such:

Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him. Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.

Harry and Markle have been pursuing more media-based opportunities since relocating to California in late 2020. In addition to their viewership-breaking Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple are expanding their empire with pricey deals at Netflix and Spotify. But, sigh, no reality shows.