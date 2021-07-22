It’s ‘Hot Purple Summer’ With a New Prince Song

One more single ahead of Welcome 2 America. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for NPG Records

Prince’s song of the summer contender is here. The Prince Estate released “Hot Summer” on July 22, the third track arriving ahead of previously unreleased album Welcome 2 America on August 6. It’s a catchy summer sing-along, recorded in 2010 alongside the rest of the album. On the podcast The Story of Welcome 2 America, backing vocalist Elisa Fiorillo remembered driving to the beach with Prince after recording the song and listening to it. “It makes me think we’re all at the beach doing the twist, like Annette Funicello,” added singer Shelby J. “That’s just what I feel when I hear that song. So I say it’s going be a Hot Purple Summer!” Welcome 2 America marks the first full album to be released from Prince’s vault since the rock legend’s 2016 death, following the compilations Piano and a Microphone 1983 and Originals. Previous Welcome 2 America singles include the title track and “Born 2 Die.”