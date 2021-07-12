Princess Diana Biopic Spencer to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Photo: NEON

The highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as the late royal, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this fall. Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín (Jackie), the film follows Lady Diana in the early ’90s as she decides to split from her adulterous husband Prince Charles, who will be played by Jack Farthing (Poldark). The cast also includes Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible — Fallout). The Venice Film Festival is slated to begin September 1, but is subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic. With Spencer now in competition, maybe England can prove victorious over Italy after all.