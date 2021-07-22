PS5 Console Owners Can Get AppleTV+ Free for Six Months

Photo: Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

If you were wondering how to watch season two of Ted Lasso (or how to binge the first season all in one night), then delete that text to your parents asking for their account info and take a look at Apple TV+’s latest deal. While Apple may have announced a tighter trial offer on its own products — going from a beautiful year-long free trial to only three months when you buy an Apple device — switching your Apple TV for a PlayStation 5 will actually get you an even longer time to enjoy Apple TV+ without paying for a subscription. The streamer recently introduced their latest deal with Sony, giving PS5 console owners an extended six-month free trial, available to redeem between now and July 22, 2022. That’s enough time to binge all of Ted Lasso and then some. (May we suggest Dickinson or Mythic Quest? or Schimagadoon!)

Now, here are some details: New and existing Apple TV+ subscribers can take part in this deal, with the obvious caveat being that you have to also own a PS5. (Though, those who subscribe to Apple TV+ through Apple One unfortunately aren’t eligible to redeem the offer.) Whether the PS5 is brand spanking new or not, you can still redeem the deal once you download the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions. From there you should be all set for six months. And as always, set a reminder to cancel if you don’t want to be charged $4.99 a month after the free trial honeymoon phase.