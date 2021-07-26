Yes, that fairy child. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by @SavageSteamboat/Twitter and Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A fairy princess grew up to be one of the youngest Olympic medalists in the history of sport, and that sport happens to be the coolest one there is. That’s the delightful TL;DR of this story. On Monday, the Tokyo Games held the first-ever women’s Olympic skateboarding event, and the podium was giving Betty-style youthful cool. Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the gold medal in the inaugural “street” category (Olympic skateboarding is divided into “street” and “park” courses), and fellow 13-year-old Rayssa Leal took the silver medal for Brazil. If that name sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because Leal already went viral as a 7-year-old way back in 2015 for a Vine in which she wore a poofy fairy-princess costume and landed a complicated heelflip like a badass. The Vine was taken from a video on Leal’s Instagram in which you see her trying to land the trick and failing twice before she picks herself up and nails it. It’s a literal fairy tale of perseverance and talent, made all the more impressive by the fact that she won silver today without the help of performance-enhancing wings.