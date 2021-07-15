Peacock Expands the Real Housewives Cinematic Universe With Christmas Movie

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Peacock is coming for Hallmark’s crown the only way it knows how: with a Real Housewives Christmas movie. The streamer announced The Real Housewives of the North Pole, a fever dream of a fictional film, starring The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards alongside Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt. The story focuses on friends and perennial holiday-decorating-competition winners Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) in North Pole, Vermont, after an explosive fight brings a journalist to town, as it always does, to write a story on “The Real Housewives of the North Pole.” Richards has an extensive pre-Bravo acting résumé, beginning as a child on NBC’s Little House on the Prairie (not to mention an upcoming role in Halloween Kills), but her appearance in a non-reality film which has an awareness of the Real Housewives as people raises questions, namely: Does RHOBH star Kyle Richards exist in the universe of The Real Housewives of the North Pole? And if not, who’s the target of Lisa Vanderpump’s ire? Perhaps we’ll get some answers when the film hits Peacock later in 2021.