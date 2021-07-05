Richard Donner, Director of Superman, The Goonies, Dead at 91

Photo: Getty Images

Richard Donner, the prolific director and producer behind the original Superman and Lethal Weapon films, has died at the age of 91. Warner Bros. confirmed his death, though no cause was disclosed.

Donner’s genre-spanning career began in television directing, helming installments of The Fugitive, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and the iconic Twilight Zone episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” starring William Shatner. Donner’s big screen break came in 1976, with the hit horror film The Omen. He then directed Superman in 1978, which catapulted a then-unknown Christopher Reeve to stardom, and was the most expensive film ever made up to that point. Donner’s success continued in the 80s, which saw him direct the beloved children’s movie The Goonies, as well as the first Lethal Weapon film, which proved such a success that it launched a franchise. In the next decade, Donner directed the Free Willy trilogy in addition to 1995’s Assassins. Donner also had a hand in producing X-Men and its prequel, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Tributes to Donner flooded social media in the wake of his death. Steven Spielberg, who worked on The Goonies with Donner, wrote on Twitter, “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty, laugh will stay with me always.” Donner is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner.

Steven Spielberg reflects on the passing of Richard Donner, friend, and beloved director of THE GOONIES for Amblin Entertainment, who passed away today at 91.#RichardDonner #TheGoonies pic.twitter.com/6KSmKvWqVI — Amblin (@amblin) July 5, 2021