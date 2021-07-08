Rutherford Falls Invites You to Return for Season Two

Photo: Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Continuing to fill the Office-, Parks and Recreation–, and Good Place–size hole in your current streaming, Rutherford Falls has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. Mike Schur’s latest bingeable creation, which he helmed alongside co-creators Sierra Teller Ornelas and Ed Helms, focuses on the relationship between Nathan Rutherford (Helms), a descendant of the founder of small town Rutherford Falls, and Reagan Wells (played by Jana Schmieding), a member of the Minishonka Nation (both the town and the tribe are fictional), who find themselves in disagreement when the town tries to remove a monument of the founder. While the season finale saw Rutherford and Helms make up, it also dropped the bombshell that Rutherford isn’t actually related to the town’s founder, continuing to set up the show to explore the history of colonialism in its second season.

The series broke ground for Native American representation on television, with cast members Schmieding and Michael Greyeyes, showrunner Ornelas, and five Native writers working on the show, including Ornelas and Schmieding. “We are beyond ecstatic for Season 2! I’m probably slightly biased, but Rutherford Falls is made by the best writers, cast, and crew, on earth,” Ornelas said in a statement, going on to thank production company Universal Television and Peacock “for continuing to champion Indigenous comedies.”