Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell Are on the Case in See How They Run First Look

Investigate this first look. Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

A mystery is afoot and the only people who can solve it are acclaimed actors of the stage and screen. See How They Run, a new murder-mystery from BAFTA winner Tom George announced its official cast with a first-look photo of Oscar winners Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. See How They Run, based on an original screenplay by Mark Chappell, follows a cynical constable (Rockwell as yet another kind of cop) and his keen rookie (Ronan) as they investigate the murder of a crew member from a smash-hit West End play gearing up for a movie adaptation. As for the Knives Out of it all, the cast also includes Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson, Globe nominee David Oyelowo, BAFTA winners Reece Shearsmith, Shirley Henderson, and Charlie Cooper, as well as Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Pearl Chanda (I May Destroy You), Harris Dickinson, and Pippa Bennett-Warner. See How They Run filmed earlier this year in historic London settings including the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road, St. Martin’s Theatre in the West End, and the Old Vic Theater.