America’s Royal Family Is Having a Baby

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost appear to have mutually decided that there isn’t enough Jost in the world, as Johansson is reportedly pregnant with her Weekend Update anchor husband’s baby. According to a source in “Page Six,” “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Says another, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.” Leading up to the release of her Marvel movie Black Widow, Johansson has been absent from much of the press tour, including a screening in the Hamptons and an after-party at Mariska Hargitay’s house. And you know what doctors say when you’re pregnant: Avoid alcohol, raw fish, and parties at Mariska Hargitay’s house. The Jost-spawn will be Johansson’s second child, after her 6-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac. This will also be Jost’s second, after his Staten Island baby boy Pete Davidson.