Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney for Releasing Black Widow Online

Live, laugh, love, lawsuit. Scarlett Johansson invoked a Karen’s fourth-favorite L-word on July 29, filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Disney, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Black Widow star alleges that her contract was breached when the Marvel film was released on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical debut on July 9. The suit claims Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release and that her salary was based on the box-office performance of the film. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit reads. Black Widow is Johansson’s first leading film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she’s said it’s her final appearance. Per a source with the Wall Street Journal, the decision to put the film online cost Johansson more than $50 million.

Emails included in the suit show her representatives tried to solidify a theatrical release as early as March 2019. “We understand that should the plan change, we would need to discuss this with you and come to an understanding as the deal is based on a series of (very large) box office bonuses,” Marvel chief counsel Dave Galluzzi said at the time. During its July 9 opening weekend, Black Widow made $80 million domestically, $78 million internationally, and $60 million from $30 single purchases on Disney+. Black Widow is one of several Disney films that were released simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw theaters close or reduce their capacity. It only helps the streaming service as it competes against a seemingly never-ending list of Plus-es.