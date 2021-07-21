Scooter Braun Divorcing Wife Days After Seventh Anniversary

Photo: TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scooter Braun has found himself in yet another high-profile split. The music executive filed to divorce his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen, in Los Angeles on July 21, “Page Six” reported. The news comes just 11 days after the outlet first reported that Braun and Cohen, the heiress and philanthropist who founded Fuck Cancer, would be separating, days after their seventh wedding anniversary on July 6. At the time, sources told “Page Six” that the couple had no divorce plans, but the outlet is now reporting that Braun decided to solidify the split. Moreover, he has retained celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who is, interestingly, also representing Kim Kardashian West in her divorce from Braun’s former client Kanye West. The couple reportedly had a prenup, but it won’t be the first time Braun has had to divide up some assets. He infamously acquired the masters for Taylor Swift’s first six albums in June 2019, against Swift’s wishes, before later selling them to an investment fund.

To bring more musicians into this mess, Braun was recently linked to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Erika Jayne, of “XXPEN$IVE” fame, amid her divorce from disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi. Days after Jayne announced her divorce in early November, friend of the Beverly Hills Housewives Dana Wilkey posted a screenshot of a conversation with an anonymous gossiper who claimed they heard Braun was carrying on an affair with Jayne after they met at a “sex club.” Jayne later denied the fling on this season of RHOBH, calling the rumors “silly as fuck.” A Braun source told “Page Six” at the time that the two met at a political event years ago, which Jayne attended with then-husband Girardi; Jayne claimed on the show that she hadn’t seen Braun “in four and a half, five years.” All we know is if Joe Alwyn is considering popping the question anytime soon, he couldn’t ask for better timing.