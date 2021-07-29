House of Gucci Posters Have Arrived

Photo: Vulture; Photos by MGM

Mamma mia! MGM Pictures has released posters for the highly anticipated film House of Gucci featuring the stars of the biopic: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino. The movie explores the family empire behind the fashion house, “spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder.” Fans have been raving about Gaga and Driver’s looks for the film ever since the former posted a picture of the two on set back in March. Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is also based off the book ​The House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden and is slated to hit theaters November 24.