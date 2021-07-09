Enter the Fashionable Uncanny Valley With And Just Like That’s First-look Image

Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max

It’s a Where’s Waldo? of Fifth Avenue photoshop in this first-look image of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot that insists on moving forward despite the absence of its best character. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are “pictured” “together” here as they “walk down” a “street” in the bustling metropolis known as “Manhattan,” even though your zoom-in button might make you question otherwise. (Seriously, how were these ladies not available for one single group pose?) But whatever. At least their Manolos look nice. Lest you forget, the ten-episode season will follow the trio as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” with new and old faces filling the void left by Samantha Jones. Until then, please try to emulate this photo by pressing your elbow directly in your friend’s forearm.