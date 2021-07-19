Sex Pistols Are Bringing Anarchy to the Courtroom

Photo: RB/Redferns

Sex Pistols, historically messy bitches who live for the musical dissent, have now found themselves in a corporate small-screen battle. How punk! The Guardian reports that frontman John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) is being sued by two other members of the band, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, over a licensing disagreement for Danny Boyle’s new Sex Pistols television miniseries, Pistol. Despite the FX show being adapted from Jones’s 2016 memoir, Lydon is refusing to allow Sex Pistols songs to be licensed; he also stated that he won’t approve of any song’s use unless ordered by the court. The Guardian states that lawyers representing Jones and Cook appeared at the High Court in London last Thursday, where they argued that licensing requests within the band can be determined by “majority rules.” Lydon’s lawyer, however, argued that Pistol, which is currently filming, portrays the singer in “a hostile and unflattering light” and as “the annoying little brat with the great bone structure who’s always asking for more,” a sentence that’s destined to become your friend’s new Twitter bio. The case is set to continue into this week. Maybe the Clash can be helpful with this?