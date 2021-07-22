Shailene Woodley to Star in ‘Three Women’ Series

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies, Disney vlogging) is set to star in the new hour-long series Three Women, based on Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 non-fiction best seller of the same name. The author will act as an executive producer and writer on the show, which was given a straight-to-series order by Showtime. Showrunner Laura Eason will executive-produce along with Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Three Women follows three women, Lina, Sloane, and Maggie, as they strive to radically overturn their lives. Woodley will play Gia, a grieving writer, based on Taddeo, who persuades the women to tell her their stories, which ultimately “changes the course of her life forever.” Principal photography for the series is scheduled to begin this fall.