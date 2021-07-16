Shakira Says ‘Don’t Wait Up’ for a New Banger, Drops Single

The world has waited up for more than four years for new solo Shakira music, and now our long international nightmare is over. The Colombian pop star released “Don’t Wait Up,” her first solo song since 2017’s El Dorado, on July 16, with an accompanying music video. The house-influenced track is an anthem for leaving your lover behind and taking time for yourself on the dance floor: “Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else,” Shakira sings. “I need to do something for myself.” The video finds Shakira living up her alone time in the club, and also, uh, surfing? “I made sure that the water wasn’t cold because I’m such a chicken for cold water,” she assured Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview, revealing she shot the scene from 2 to 5 a.m. in Spain (and putting a whole new meaning to “Whenever, Wherever”). “Don’t Wait Up” follows Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Jennifer Lopez, along with her feature on the Black Eyed Peas’ “Girl Like Me” later in the year. Here’s hoping that titular promise extends to an upcoming album.

