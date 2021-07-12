Sleep No More Sleeps No Longer

Photo: Direly S for The McKittrick Hotel

Sleep No More, the immersive site-specific reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth thrilling NYU Tisch students since 2011, has announced its return. It’s the latest live event to restart following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Tickets for Sleep No More are now on sale for performances beginning October 4. Shows will take place Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Presented by U.K. theater collective Punchdrunk at the McKittrick Hotel on West 27th Street, Sleep No More allows audiences to move freely about the 1930s-era venue choosing what to watch in over 100 rooms of highly detailed environment with a film-noir soundtrack, acrobatics, full nudity, lasers, and more. Appropriately for a pandemic, guests wear white masks to distinguish from the performers and crew. Along with the production, the hotel’s speakeasy, Manderley Bar, will reopen. Gallow Green, the McKittrick’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, is currently open for dinner, drinks, and its production of Speakeasy Magick. The creative team for Sleep No More features Felix Barrett (direction and design), Maxine Doyle (direction and choreography), Stephen Dobbie (sound design), Beatrice Minns (design associate), and Livi Vaughan (design associate). Cultural events all across the city are coming to life, from Shakespeare in the Park to Springsteen on Broadway, but only by the pricking of your arm.