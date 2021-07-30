Slide Into Summer With Silk Sonic’s ‘Skate’

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, may not have dropped their highly anticipated debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, last night, but they did give us the groovy, 70s-inspired “Slide” along with its equally retro music video. Prepare yourself, because you’re about to hear “Slide” everywhere (the grocery store, the pharmacy, your dentist, etc.) when it inevitably ascends the Billboard Charts like the duo’s last hit. Luckily, the new single is the kind of smooth, funky summer jam that holds up to repeated listening. “In a room full of dimes you would be 100 dollars,” .Paak sings on the characteristically horny track. “If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower.” The music video, which was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, features both Mars and .Paak on drums as they serenade a group of roller-skaters. Watch the full video above.

