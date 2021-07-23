A Kids’ Version of Star Trek Is Coming to Paramount+

The teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy has arrived, and it’s nothing short of adorable. Paramount+ released the teaser for the new animated Nickelodeon series, which follows a motley crew of young aliens as they navigate a greater galaxy in search of a better future. Oblivious to their journey ahead, the six young aliens learn to command their ship and are later introduced to Starfleet. Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), the series is the first in the franchise to appeal to a younger audience. Paramount+ also released the trailer for season two of its other animated show, Star Trek: Lower Decks, out August 12. Star Trek: Prodigy is set to arrive this fall.

