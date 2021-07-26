Steely Dan’s Fall Tour Is a Thrill You Can Buy

Photo: Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

No pretzel logic is required to understand that Steely Dan will be embarking on a new series of tour dates this fall along the east coast, aptly named the Absolutely Normal Tour, which is destined to give us some slinky grooves in our seats and epic merch. Beginning on October 5 in Miami and somehow snubbing their beloved Beacon Theatre, the band will make their way up the Atlantic before ending in Boston on November 20. (For the New Yorkers reading: You’re either going to have to go to Morristown or Port Chester in early November, sorry.) Donald Fagen, who most recently told Rolling Stone that he was “hangin’ tight in the Apple, baby, gargling Clorox under a sunlamp” amid the coronavirus pandemic, will also be releasing two new live albums to coincide with the tour: Northeast Corridor and The Nightfly, the later of which was Fagen’s debut solo album from 1982. Those albums, available September 24, serve as the first time Steely Dan will release any live offerings in 25 years. Glad they did it again.