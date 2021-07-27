Julian Casablancas Threw Out the Mets’ First Pitch Last Nite

Photo: SNY/Twitter

Oh baby, Julian Casablancas feels so up and he knows why: The Strokes frontman and Mets fanatic (this guy earnestly snuck a rock opus called “Ode to the Mets” onto the band’s newest album) threw out the first pitch at Monday’s game at Citi Field, where he donned a Darryl Strawberry jersey, bandana, and Mr. Met–inspired suspenders for the occasion. (“Baseball fashion,” he declared in a post-pitch interview.) The throw went well enough; great form! Curveball alert! But the real fun occurred when Casablancas indulged a sideline reporter with an interview afterwards, when he yelled, “Oh, whoopsie!” as a Mets outfielder committed an error. “I didn’t actually compute that people are actually watching a baseball game,” he joked. “They probably don’t wanna hear my b.s.”

We’ll leave you with this very real stanza from “Ode to the Mets”:

The only thing that’s left is us So pardon the silence that you’re hearing Is turnin’ into a deafening Painful, shameful roar

The true fans will understand.