Netflix to Satisfy Your Cravings for Sweet Tooth Season Two

Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX/KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Netflix is coming back for seconds of Sweet Tooth. The adaptation of the DC Comics series has been renewed for a second season at the streamer, per a press release. The series, which premiered June 4, takes place in a world filled with human-animal hybrids after a pandemic (…), where many of the remaining humans want to kill the hybrids; it follows Gus, a deer-boy hybrid played by Christian Convery, on a quest for survival as he tries to find his mother. Alongside writer-director-showrunner Jim Mickle, the series is backed by executive producer Robert Downey Jr. and his production company Team Downey. “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” Mickle said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.” And we couldn’t be more excited to see how all those cliffhangers get resolved.