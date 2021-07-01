Taika Waititi Has No Shame Over Those Sexy Smooch Snaps

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taika Waititi does not care who has seen him sittin’ in a tree, k-i-s-s-i-n-g. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Oscar-winning director, actor, writer, and famed smoocher declared he has no regrets about the photos of him kissing his girlfriend Rita Ora and his work friend Tessa Thompson. Waititi told the newspaper that the publication of the photos didn’t really upset him. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he said, clearly unaware that these images will remain in the most exalted part of our horny little memories forever. “And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.” You hear that, folks? Consensual kissing between multiple people over 30 is completely fine, so pucker up, cast of F9.