Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Renegade’ Isn’t a Styx Cover But We Like It Anyway

The jig is up and the news is out, Taylor Swift has joined Big Red Machine for an ethereal new song called “Renegade,” which fits quite well into the singer’s Folklore era as opposed to, say, a cocaine-dusted arena in 1979. The band, consisting of Swift-collaborator duo Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, told Pitchfork that the group collectively wrote the song about the anxieties and perils of love; Swift is on lead vocals, crooning memorable lines such as “get your shit together so I can love you” and “is it really your anxiety that stops you from giving me everything, or do you just not want to?” Valid points are made. “Renegade” will be available on Big Red Machine’s upcoming second album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, which, for our benefit, we hope is … a while? Or at least until they can release another song called “Come Sail Away”?

